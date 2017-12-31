Buratai orders investigation into alleged extortion by soldiers

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has launched an investigation into alleged extortion of motorists by soldiers on the Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala road in Borno state.

Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman in a statement on Sunday said this was after a Twitter user made a complain.

He said a complaint was made that soldiers allegedly collect N300,000 from each truck driver to escort them.

“The Nigerian army has noted with great concern an allegation of complacency and extortion against soldiers,” the statement read.

“Consequent upon this, TY Buratai, chief of army staff, has ordered for immediate investigation over these allegations.

“The Nigerian army as a professional military institution thrives on discipline, selflessness and dedication to duty and operates within the confines of the laws, code of conduct and rules of engagement.

“It would not tolerate any act of misdemeanour by any of its personnel.

“Similarly, we encourage members of the public to take advantage of our toll free telephone number 193 to report any observed lapses or allegation against any officer or soldier.”