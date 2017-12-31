YNaija2017Review: President Muhammadu Buhari… See 10 people who should have resigned this year

When we decided on this review, we believed we would find at least ten Nigerians who would deliver a below-par performance, be it in politics, civil service, or the corporate world this year. But, upon a proper look at activities across the country, we believe that the resignation of one man – President Muhammadu Buhari – would have been the best gift delivered to Nigerians this year.

We began 2017 with the hope and belief that President Buhari will change, but alas, the man proved yet again that he remains locked in the woods of mediocrity and incompetence. Without much ado, here are ten reasons he should have resigned.

1. He failed to sack any of his non-performing ministers

It wasn’t enough that Buhari gave us the torture of appointing many incompetent persons into ministerial positions, he also lacked the needed balls to relieve them when they failed to perform. If Buhari had any shred of willpower the Education minister, Adamu Adamu should be without a job. Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali should have been brought before Nigerians to reveal the details of how Nigerians living in Internally Displaced Camps in Rann, Borno were killed by Nigerian air force jets.

2. He is an embarrassment to Nigerians

Just when we thought we had seen it all, President Muhammadu Buhari released an eleventh-hour list of appointments of officials into government agencies. Many would have thought the list would contain the names of technocrats and seasoned professionals, but Buhari had something else in mind. He filled it with names of All Progressives Congress (APC) lackeys, sprinkled with a spice of corruption suspects while garnishing it with the addition of the dead to the list. You read that right, President Buhari nominated dead people as board members.

How can we forget the CNN quiz on Nigeria during President Muhammadu Buhari’s undisclosed health crisis?

3. His anti-corruption war is a scam

If you thought ex-president Goodluck Jonathan made a grave mistake with his infamous “stealing is not corruption” statement, then you should meet President Muhammadu Buhari. This man who campaigned on the mantra of change, promising he would jail corrupt officials, is yet to deliver on this in any way. His failure to immediately probe his former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal is one among many cases of how Buhari has led a non-existent corruption fight.

4. He has no respect for the law

It’s no news that Buhari is yet to remove the garb of his military mindset. He has failed to obey court orders time and again. Sambo Dasuki, the former National Security Adviser accused of diverting $2.1bn Boko Haram funds has been in detention for over two years despite repeated court orders ordering his release. Sheikh El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and his wife have also been in detention since the December 2015 Shiites/Army clash in Zaria, Kaduna. The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Federal Government to release the Shiite leader but nothing has been done to date, and this is because Buhari doesn’t care about obeying the law.

5. The internal wranglings in this administration is second to none

The in-fighting between different agencies in the Buhari administration reached epic proportions this year. From the Department of State Services (DSS) memo informing the Senate that Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was not fit for the position, to the uniform saga between the Senate and Hameed Ali of the Nigeria Customs Service, President Buhari has led an administration fraught with cluelessness and a sheer lack of organisation. The Kachikwu-Baru saga remains fresh in our memory, just as we cannot forget the DSS stopping EFCC operatives from arresting its former Director General.

6. For having a mess of a media team

Being incompetent is bad, but having a media team that amplifies your ineptitude is unforgivable. Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Bashir Ahmaad and Lai Mohammed have done more harm than good to this administration. These lot have a penchant for releasing immature, insensitive and inane statements, making a mockery of the administration.

7. For operating slower than a snail

Christened Baba go-slow by Nigerians is nothing but the truth. It took him six months to release the names of his ministers back in 2015, and also a similar amount of time for him to take any action on the Osinbajo-panel report on Babachir Lawal. The recently released board members list was done in 2016 according to reports but was only made public at the tail end this year.

8. For being a bush man

President Buhari is a man that has refused to evolve. He has refused to realise that certain ways of life, especially social awareness, has changed. Our President embarrassed and ridiculed his wife before the global community. He claimed she has no say and belongs to the ‘oza room’. What other archaic thought could come out of the President that we should be worried about.

9. His health

Even though the President is now healthier, he should have resigned while he was sick. Buhari spent over 3 months out of the country. Though he handed over to Professor Yemi Osinbajo who did a stellar job, government was still on partial shutdown.

The verdict on former SSG, Babachir Lawal could not be effected because the President was out of the country. There were also reports of government officials taking files to the President in London where he was receiving treatment.

10. Nigerians are TIRED

Put simply, majority of Nigerians are tired of the recent administration, which specialises in blaming others for its errors and incompetence.