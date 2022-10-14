Chude Jideonwo’s first film ‘Awaiting Trial’ is Official Selection and Award Nominee at AFRIFF

Just a day after releasing the trailer for ‘Awaiting Trial’ the first film from the studio Chude Jideonwo Presents, the film has received double recognition from one of Africa’s biggest movie platforms, the Africa Film Festival (AFRIFF).

In official communication from the Festival this week, ‘Awaiting Trial’ was announced both as Official Selection and Nominee.

The film is the first from the slate of Chude Jideonwo Presents, the factual and unscripted content studio. Featuring actors Falz, Mr. Macaroni; activist Rinu Oduola and others; it is directed by Chude Jideonwo, with post production handled by AMA Psalmist Visuals and music from Timi Dakolo and Ego Ogbaro.

“Over the next 24 months you will be be seeing a slate of factual and unscripted content from our studio – docuseries, docudramas, biopics, reality soaps, stand up, true crime – that tell the stories of our common humanity in a way that connects deeply with audiences in and from Africa,” Jideonwo said in an Instagram post announcing the studio on Wednesday.

“There are so many unexplored stories, everyday in the news headlines, that tell us something meaningful about who we are and how we got here. But as we struggle to survive, we don’t go beyond the headlines, and we don’t find deeper truths. We will tell those stories.”

Link to the trailer here: https://youtu.be/3G3DBcg5zNk
For more information on the studio: studio.withchude.com
For more information on its film slate: films.withchude.com

