[The Church Blog]: Covenant Christian Centre prepares to launch Covenant Connect

In the late hours of yesterday, Covenant Christian Centre gave us the best news we had heard all week and we were and are still so excited about it. The church led by Pastor Poju and Toyin Oyemade, announced the launch of their new platform Covenant Connect.
Covenant connect is the proposed Youth arm of the Covenant christian Centre and would be launching on Sunday, June 25, 2017. The church would accommodate all those between the ages of 19 and 23. [Can I hear a youthful Hallelujah at the back].
They also promised to furnish us with other details as the month advances.
Stay tuned!
Start making plans because I can bet this is going to be the bomb!
Covenant Connect (The Youth Church of Covenant Christian Centre) kicks off on Sunday, June 25th. Like our Facebook page Covenant Connect to get updates. Prayer meeting starts on Monday, June 5th at Covenant Christian Centre, 400 Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu, Yaba. Everyone in the age range 19 – 23yrs is cordially invited.
