No bomb explosion in Lagos– Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said reports of bomb blast in the Oshodi area of Lagos was false.

Spokesman of the command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole in a statement said the area was calm, as against reports of a blast.

“We would like to allay the fears of the general public with regards to the falsehood being circulated on the social media in respect of security situation at Mafoluku-Oshodi and environs.

“Oshodi is relatively calm and not boiling as being erroneously peddled. It is mischief and callousness to put people in fear.

“Video footage being circulated to back the false information is that of the bomb incident around Banex Plaza, Abuja in 2014.

“The Lagos State Police Command avail this opportunity to reassure members of the public that we will continue to work in partnership with the good people of Lagos and other Security Agencies to ensure safety and security of lives and properties.

“Always remember to say something if you see something,” the statement added.