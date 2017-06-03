[The Music Blog]: Could Dammy Krane’s arrest be a publicity stunt?

It was not so long ago when a mugshot of SauceKid taken by American authorities surfaced online. The tabloid headlines that came afterwards circulated with news of the rapper’s arrest for a botched credit card scam. This weekend, Dammy Krane became the brunt of the internet following a tweet by private jet company, @TapJets, that the former-Hypertek artist, used fake credit card numbers to book a flight with the company.

Further reports would go to suggest Dammy Krane had been apprehended in Dade County, Miami, Florida, on counts of grand theft, credit card and identity fraud. While the internet has already gone wild with jokes and memes poked at the arrest, some factions hold the belief that Dammy Krane may be trying to score points for his upcoming album. See some sample tweets below.

Some have even gone further to point out some of the glaring problems with Dammy Krane’s mugshot.

Agreeably, in some American states arrested suspects are often not allowed to wear clothes that could cover any parts of their faces. But we also have to logically agree that TapJets wouldn’t have made such a tweet if the case was a deliberate hoax. Still, Nigerian celebrities have done worse for publicity points. We all remember that year Skibi died and rose from the dead like Jesus right?)

