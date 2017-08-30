[The Church Blog] Morning Devotion: Don’t compare yourself with others

Don't get sucked into comparing your life with what others project on social media… You have good days too, celebrate yourself!⠀ ⠀ Watch the full sermon titled 'Happily Ever After' on my YouTube Channel – Nike Adeyemi ⠀ ⠀ #throwbackthursday

A post shared by Nike Adeyemi (@nikeadeyemi) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:18am PDT