[The Church Blog] Morning Devotion: Don’t compare yourself with others Home » Latest » Church Culture » [The Church Blog] Morning Devotion: Don’t compare yourself with others By Editor August 30, 2017 Enjoy Don't get sucked into comparing your life with what others project on social media… You have good days too, celebrate yourself!⠀ ⠀ Watch the full sermon titled 'Happily Ever After' on my YouTube Channel – Nike Adeyemi ⠀ ⠀ #throwbackthursday A post shared by Nike Adeyemi (@nikeadeyemi) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:18am PDT Follow @ynaija on Twitter Comments TagsDaystar Christian Centremorning devotionNike adeyemiThe Church Blog Bio Latest Posts Editor Latest Posts By Editor [The Church Blog] Morning Devotion: Don’t compare yourself with others Hillary Clinton hits the road to share her campaign memories Trump’s campaign committee seeks donation for #HurricaneHarvey victims Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website Previous article[The Church Blog] Moments at the #DauntlessConference [Photos] You may also like [The Church Blog] Moments at the #DauntlessConference [Photos] [The Church Blog] This panel at #DauntlessConference that touched on Feminism, Submission and Living Dauntless [The Church Blog] The #DauntlessConference is all shades of Glitz, Glamour and Style