[The Church Blog] Night of Worship is here #NOW2017

Joshua Ville, the Young Professionals arm of The Redeemed Christian Church of God has officially announced the 2017 edition of the Night of Worship an interdenominational worship that seeks to leave everyone present with a unique personal encounter with the Almighty God. This was done after an online reveal of all the ministers who will be ministering live at the event.

The theme for this year’s worship encounter is Revealing His Glory and will feature top gospel ministers like Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey, Steve Crown, BeeJay Sax, Nkiru, Victoria Orenze, Segun Funmi, Voices in Zion and the Apostles, and The sound of Heaven & The Psalmists

Date: Friday, 17th of November 2017

Time: 10pm till dawn

Venue: Grenadines Open Ground, Landmark Road, Off Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island. Therisre also free transportation to and from the venue at different stations in Lagos. Various Bus points have been listed on nightofworshiponline.org

So mark it in your calendar and diaries! Get your worship on and join over 20,000 worshipers, who will worship God, in spirit and in truth; for God is seeking for such!

Attendance is free and open to all via registration. Click here to register.