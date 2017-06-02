Are you a Corps member? Get loans up to 100k within 24 hours

It is your service year, and you are quite excited as you are closer to creating the life of your dreams. You might have done a course for 4 or 5 or even 6 years depending on the course you studied, the school you attended, and the ‘X’ time addition that a lot of Nigerian graduates can relate to.

Now it is time to serve your fatherland, as you look towards kick-starting your career. You might have been posted to a camp either the one at Nasarawa or Abuja, or Oyo or Lagos, or Calabar or Akwa Ibom, or Kaduna or Kogi. You must have been feeling really happy at this new experience.

Fast forward to some months later, and you realise that the N19,800 monthly ‘allawee’ that all Corpers look forward to isn’t sufficient to meet the needs that you have. You realise that you couldn’t possibly save from that money to start a business or to take a professional course.

You might have been planning to do a certification course in Project Management, or Human Resources, or Computer Networking, or planning to start a fashion retail business, or a social media agency. Whatever your proposed business or project is, it might be pretty hard to save enough money from your ‘allawee’ to execute or kick-start this.

What then do you do?

Simple! Take advantage of Credit Direct Limited’s ‘Empower the Corps’ product. Credit Direct launched ‘Empower the Corps’ in 2015 to help Corp members with business ideas get the necessary funds to kick-start their enterprises.

Corpers can get loans up to N100,000 without collateral within 24 hours all that is required is that you are currently serving and you can provide evidence to prove that.

Credit Direct launched Empower the Corps to ensure that Nigeria’s growing youth population currently serving across the length and breadth of the country aren’t frustrated by lack of funds to prosecute their business ideas.

If you have any friend, sibling or colleague that is currently serving and needs a quick loan, refer them to Credit Direct ‘Empower the Corps’ product today and help them berth their dreams. They can access loans to kick-start their businesses or execute a project on www.empowerthecorps.com.ng

Also because we know a lot happens during service year, we have created a forum where corps members can share pictures, videos and skits of how service year is going. How much fun you are having, the issues and challenges, the high points and the low points. The Allawe wahala and all there is to share. Ex corps members are not left out, do you have any ideas on what serving corps members need to know? Then you also can share and inform them.

All you have to do to be a part of the only corps member’s social media forum in Nigeria is to log on to www.social.empowerthecorps.com.ng