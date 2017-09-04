Corruption allegations against IGP must be investigated – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government must investigate allegations of corruption against the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Senator representing Bauchi central, Isah Misau had accused Idris of receiving bribes from oil companies and banks where police officers, where police officers provide security.

He also alleged that police officers pay huge bribe for special promotions.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the PDP said allegations against acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu was not looked into.

The opposition party said the Federal Government has been silent about the allegations against the IGP.

“We are again worried with the deafening silence of APC-led FG on the allegation of corruption against police IG by senator Misau,” the PDP tweeted.

“The N120 billion fraud allegation against the IG of police is too weighty and the police authority must purge itself of this accusation.

“The sudden realisation that senator Misau is a deserter further exposes the complicity of the police force on this matter.

“This allegation must not be swept under the carpet by APC like the ones against the EFCC Ag. chairman, Magu, and others

“The APC-led FG cannot be said to be fighting corruption and at the same time covering up corrupt officers.”