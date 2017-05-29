DG INEC institute, Momoh, is dead

The Director-General of the National Electoral Institute, Professor Abubakar Momoh, is dead.

This was made known through a WhatsApp group, which has the spokesman of the Pro-National Democratic Coalition, Wale Okunniyi, as its Administrator, according to The Nation.

Momoh was appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the DG of TEI on July 22, 2013, but effective August 1, 2013.

Momoh died in Abuja and is expected to be buried in Auchi, Edo State later on Monday, according to Islamic rites.