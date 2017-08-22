Does this Osinbajo/Senate tussle explain why professional public servants get political?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

Caught between pleasing the Prince and displeasing the chief priest by taking up a chair at the elders’ council, some newly appointed officials into the ICPC, CCB and the Pension Commission have chosen to abstain.

Last week, the Senate countered Prof Osinbajo’s directive that the officials join Buhari in resuming on Monday, stating that it would go against what the constitution says about the Senate’s powers. Yes, this is only a continuation of the power struggles that have been happening between both arms of Government and the new heads of the agencies are the fresh grass.

Both parties involved in the arm wrestle cite their authorities in the highest law of the land but the matter at stake here has developed into a political contest. The most popular case of confirming Magu has created divides such that fans and supporters of the Senate, and Bukola Saraki in particular, have aligned with not confirming Magu, while those who cheered Baba Oyoyo last Saturday are inclined towards the opposite.

The Senate’s opposition to Buhari’s appointments and the notion that Dr Saraki is still PDP at heart has made their choices the more favored position of the PDP. That increases the challenge on the new officials who would have to thread consciously not to appear to be leaning towards one party or another, definitely not towards the party in Opposition to the party of the Government appointing them.

It is a rarity that heads of departments of Government maintain independence and neutrality away from politics. While some like the Director General of Public Service Reforms, Dr Joe Abah, and the Statistician General, Yemi Kale, would occasionally “speak truth to power”, the situation that is mostly obtained is that the agencies and their officials do the exact bidding of Government.

It should serve more in the public interest that the procedure for making appointments should be thorough, but not fraught with political tussles, just as in this case. What this does to political neutrality in public administration cannot be taken lightly.