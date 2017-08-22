The Thread: Does NBC’s new rules against hate speech meet these standards?

Yesterday, President Buhari took a hard line against speech that crosses “national red lines“. TwitterNG did not receive his address well. However, the NBC has gone ahead to institute new rules against hate speech for Radio and TV broadcasters. Amongst other things, the rules ban discussion of ongoing cases, fines stations for allowing callers air hate speech and limits Newspaper reviews.

Ayo Sogunro calls attention to our rights to free speech, if not under Nigerian law, then under international law and goes ahead to state the tests NBC ‘s rules must satisfy to hold any water.

Sigh. Tried to unlook this NBC inanity, but it seems I have to contribute my thoughts, after all. Thread alert. 👇🏾👇🏾 — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 22, 2017

Let's start with the basics. It is important that, before we discuss the exceptions, we know the rule: s 39. Free speech is a right. pic.twitter.com/5tRn0rmexv — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 22, 2017

This right in our Constitution is not 'niceness' by govt. It is the minimum standard required under international law. Look: UDHR & ICCPR pic.twitter.com/GdW6JoPu86 — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 22, 2017

But international law also permits Nigeria and other states to 'derogate' or take away from the rights of their citizens. Eg, ICCPR says: pic.twitter.com/u1d7MTvkST — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 22, 2017

Of course, our constitution took advantage of this allowance and sharply inserted some restrictions on our rights. Cue s 39(3) & s 45. pic.twitter.com/TUkUfYERcn — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 22, 2017

But the story is not over. Notice the language used by international law and our Constitution on restrictions on rights? Go on, I'll wait. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 22, 2017

See it? Any restriction on such rights must be: – by law

– necessary

– reasonable

– justifiable

– democratic These are the standards. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 22, 2017

Now, to understand these tests, let's use the example of catching a rat that has infested the president's office in the man's absence. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 22, 2017

Now, say the rat -like all of God's good creatures – is entitled to a nice habitat. But we do not think its rights extend to Aso Rock. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 22, 2017

And so, if after considering and understanding this thread, you quite agree with the NBC approach, well good. If not, even better. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 22, 2017

