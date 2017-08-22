The Thread: Does NBC’s new rules against hate speech meet these standards?

Yesterday, President Buhari took a hard line against speech that crosses “national red lines“. TwitterNG did not receive his address well. However, the NBC has gone ahead to institute new rules against hate speech for Radio and TV broadcasters. Amongst other things, the rules ban discussion of ongoing cases, fines stations for allowing callers air hate speech and limits Newspaper reviews.

Ayo Sogunro calls attention to our rights to free speech, if not under Nigerian law, then under international law and goes ahead to state the tests NBC ‘s rules must satisfy to hold any water.

See below:

Well said!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: These are the problems with NBC’s new rules

Opinion: Buhari’s address and the misfortune of a Nation

Opinion: Igbos, do not mistake Yoruba kindness for weakness. We’re not weak!