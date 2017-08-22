The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. These Are The Problems With NBC’s New Rules

The National Broadcasting Commission had already issued new rules on the 10th of August to Radio and Television Broadcasters in order to curb the rise of hate speech.

2. Fighting The Senate: The Difference Between Osinbajo And Obasanjo

The Executive and the Legislature appear to be constantly arguing in the public about something. Read here.

3. What President Buhari Told Security Chiefs

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday directed security chiefs to ensure the unity of Nigeria just as he stated in his nationwide broadcast on Monday.

4. Nnamdi Kanu: The Man Who Was Born To Restore Biafra

Festus Iyorah in this special report profiles Nnamdi Kanu, his antecedents and ambition. Read here.

5. I Didn’t Promise To Commit Suicide If Buhari Returns Alive – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has denied promising to commit suicide if President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria alive.