Donald Trump is not tweeting about Comey’s testimony but his son is

President Donald Trump is not tweeting as fired FBI Director, James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

But his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. has continued to bash the ex-director.

Comey had told the committee that during a meeting with the President, Trump had said “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting [fired National Security Adviser Mike] Flynn go.”

In response, Donald Trump Jr tweeted, “Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak”

Senator Risch followed with a series of questions to clarify Comey’s answer on the semantics of the conversation.

“He did not direct you to let it go?” Risch asked.

“Not in his words, no,” said Comey.

“Again those words are not an order? He said.

“The reason I keep saying his words is, I took it as a direction. This is the president of the United States. I took it as a direction,” Comey explained.

Trump Jr. also attacked Comey for stating that he would have stood up to President Trump had he been a “stronger” person.

He tweeted, “So if he was a ‘Stronger guy’ he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?😂”

“Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear “I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job”

