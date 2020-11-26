DoYou: Popular Twitter Influencer, Aproko Doctor reveals how he became successful by following his passion

In a series of tweets posted via his Twitter page on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, medical doctor and social media personality, Chinonso Egemba popularly referred to as Aproko Doctor shared his inspiring story with over half a million followers on how he built a globally-recognised disease prevention platform using behavioural modification.

The multi-talented media entrepreneur recounted how some of his colleagues who were doctors at the time he started, ridiculed the Aproko Doctor brand, attributing it to a waste of time. According to him, looking at the impact he has made, the brand endorsements and his success story, he makes bold to say that it pays to own your decisions, your choices and ultimately #DoYou.

In his words “You don’t need to know everything before you start, all I had was my mirror in my room, then imagining I was talking on TV. It was the TV Box idea. It wasn’t clear at first what I wanted to do, but I knew it was going to be huge.”

Taking his followers down memory lane on his journey, he recalls his lows, the discouraging moments when his efforts yielded nothing and his eventual resolve to stay consistent and hopeful while pursuing his dreams. For him, what mattered was the bigger picture and impact. He was determined to change lives and write a narrative for himself.

Through his Twitter thread, he encourages the youths especially to stay true to themselves, live an authentic life that is devoid of fear, competition or the need for approval.

According to @MaziIbe_ on Twitter, the best form of self-expression and fulfilment is staying true to yourself. No pressure, no tension, just moving at your own pace.

Here are 5 words of wisdom we picked from his #DoYou thread

Stand out: You do not have to follow the pack; you are unique all by yourself. Allow your creativity to find a place of expression and you will soon discover that you are the value. Discover yourself and purpose: It is important to discover your skills, talents and abilities, only then can you be yourself and not a copycat. Take a chance on yourself: What if you fly? You can never know if you do not try. Put a premium on yourself, and your skills. Let your will take you somewhere you have never been before. Launch out! Find your happiness: In all that you do, make it fun. That way, you will look forward to working on your dreams