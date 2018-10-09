Drew Brees passes Manning’s all-time record as Saints beat Redskins

It was a historic night in the NFL as Drew Brees became the all-time passing yard leader. The 39-year-old quarterback of the New Orleans Saints broke history yesterday by passing legendary quarterback, Peyton Manning in most career passing yards in NFL history.

His record-breaking night couldn’t have played out any better, as the Saints drown the Washington Redskins in a 43-19 victory. Brees’ pass to rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith in the second quarter saw him recording a 71,968 career passing yards.

After his new record was announced, it was all smiles and hugs for the quarterback. There was a timeout to celebrate the new record, and luckily Brees was mic’d up, so we had a sneak peek at what greatness sounds like.

He celebrated with his teammate, before going to the stands to celebrate with his wife, baby daughter and three sons, hugging his boys and telling them how much he loved them. Before then he was handed the game ball. He was also congratulated by NFL hall of fame president, David Baker. For fans of the game, it was a warm moment to witness.

In an interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, he said, “there were a lot of people I wanted to prove right tonight, but none more so than them. I know they are watching down on me.” ‘Them’ referring to his late mom and grandfather, who he said are responsible for his football career.

Brees’ accomplishments go far beyond his current record.

  • He was MVP of the league, the first time the Saints ever made it to the super bowl.
  • He has had the most years of being the league’s leading passer. (7).
  • Most 400-yard passing games.
  • Most 300-yard passing games.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Chinedu Okafor October 8, 2018

Connor McGregor’s racism couldn’t help him in the ring against Khabib Nurmagomedov

The biggest fight of the year and probably UFC history happened on Saturday and typically, Khabib Nurmagomedov secured his 27th ...

Chinedu Okafor October 4, 2018

Messi’s masterclass in the Champions League affirms his G.O.A.T. status

Lionel Messi does it again! In the latest Champions League fixture, Messi shows us, yet again, that Spanish football is ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 3, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘firmly’ denies rape accusations

Cristiano Ronaldo had been accused of rape in 2009 in Las Vegas by Kathryn Mayorga. The 33-year-old Juventus forward denied the accusations of rape ...

Chinedu Okafor October 2, 2018

Mourinho under fire for Manchester United’s woes

It’s been a rough patch for the Red Devils and all fingers are pointing to the coaching staff, Jose Mourinho ...

Chinedu Okafor September 28, 2018

The biggest fight in UFC history is happening and we are here for it

Do you like your sports with a little blood and gore? Then buckle up for UFC229! The bad boy of ...

Chinedu Okafor September 27, 2018

Victory hungry D’Tigress to play USA at #FIBAWWC quarterfinal, who wins it?

Apart from football, basketball is another game laden with gifted athletes and, Nigeria’s female basketball team is not too far ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail