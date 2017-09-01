Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku urges Muslims to practice the love and peace that is being preached

Former vice president, Aiku Abubakar Friday, urged fellow Muslims to reclaim their hijacked religion from the hands of violent extremists.

Atiku said this via his twitter handle while felicitating with fellow Muslims on the occassion of Eid-al-Adha.

“I pray for peace and love in our homes and country this Sallah.

“I urge Muslims to reclaim the religion which is being hijacked by violent extremists whose atrocities portray Islam in bad light.

“The activities of these violent extremists have economically destroyed the North in particular the Northeast and disrupted its social life.

“We Muslims must show increased commitment to peaceful coexistence in line with the demands of the Muslim faith and Nigeria’s complex diversity.

“Love and peace should not only be preached, but must also be put into practice for the sake of sustaining the peace in our land,” he wrote.

