Entertainment Roundup: Nicki Minaj mocks Cardi B with “Nicki Stopped My Bag” merch, Nigerian artist, Juggernaut is dead | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Juggernaut dies in an auto crash

Seun Kuti is mourning the death of Egbeoluwa Ademilade known as Juggernaut, an artiste signed under his record label, Black Haus Entertainment.

Juggernaut died in the late hours of September 30, when his car he was driving rammed into a truck.

The rapper was buried on Tuesday, October 2.

Seun Kuti wrote on Instagram, “We all miss u BIG JUGGAH! We shall do our best still to make sure the world sees you! We pray the ancestors give solace to your wife and daughter and your inconsolable parents.”

United Nations honours Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as one of the most influential Africans

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (Instagram/realomosexy)

The Nigerian actress has been honoured by the United Nations as one of the 100 most influential people of African descent.

Omotola announced this on Instagram.

Chris Evans officially wraps playing Captain America

Chris Evans announced on Thursday he has officially dropped his shield.

After playing Captain America for nearly a decade, Evans tweeted that it was over.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Evans tweeted.

Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande lead MTV’s 2018 EMA Nominations

Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations with six nominations.

Grande also did well, garnering five nominations including best song and best video for “no tears left to cry” alongside best pop and best local act. Other nominations include Hayley Kiyoko for best new, Shawn Mendes for best pop, and Cardi B for best look, where she will be going up against rap rival Nicki Minaj.

See full list here.

Nicki Minaj mocks Cardi B with new “Nicki Stopped My Bag” merch

Following their Fashion Week altercation, Cardi B shared an Instagram note addressed to Nicki.

I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat,” she wrote.

It escalated further when Nicki attacked Cardi on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio. She accused Cardi of trying to “attack people and to stop their bags.” Nicki then turned “Nicki Stopped My Bag” into a meme on social media. She has now released a line of “Nicki Stopped My Bag” backpacks, shirts, and jackets.

View this post on Instagram

✨NickiMinajQueen.com✨ 🚫🎒

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 5, 2018

The Big 5: APC governors battle Oshiomhole, unhappy with primaries; No going back on Oct 7 deadline – INEC to parties | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: About nine Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are reportedly ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 4, 2018

The Late 5: Buhari meets APC Governors over chaotic primaries; Governors Shettima, Al-Makura emerge as APC Senatorial candidates | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with nine ...

Oludolapo Adelana October 4, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 4th of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: The disappearance of General Alkali in the Jos pond ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 4, 2018

This CNN story on Nigerian prostitutes in Paris is alarming

Migration — most times — illegal migration from Nigeria to ‘promised lands with gold’ has been a subject of debate ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 4, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Kim Kardashian’s insurance company files lawsuit against bodyguard in Paris robbery | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 4, 2018

The Big 5: Buhari calls Leah Sharibu’s mum; Dogara, Suswam secure PDP House of Reps and Senate tickets | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: President Muhammadu Buhari has called the mother of Leah Sharibu, the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail