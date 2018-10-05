Entertainment Roundup: Nicki Minaj mocks Cardi B with “Nicki Stopped My Bag” merch, Nigerian artist, Juggernaut is dead | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Juggernaut dies in an auto crash

Seun Kuti is mourning the death of Egbeoluwa Ademilade known as Juggernaut, an artiste signed under his record label, Black Haus Entertainment.

Juggernaut died in the late hours of September 30, when his car he was driving rammed into a truck.

The rapper was buried on Tuesday, October 2.

Seun Kuti wrote on Instagram, “We all miss u BIG JUGGAH! We shall do our best still to make sure the world sees you! We pray the ancestors give solace to your wife and daughter and your inconsolable parents.”

United Nations honours Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as one of the most influential Africans

The Nigerian actress has been honoured by the United Nations as one of the 100 most influential people of African descent.

Omotola announced this on Instagram.

Chris Evans officially wraps playing Captain America

Chris Evans announced on Thursday he has officially dropped his shield.

After playing Captain America for nearly a decade, Evans tweeted that it was over.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Evans tweeted.

Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande lead MTV’s 2018 EMA Nominations

Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations with six nominations.

Grande also did well, garnering five nominations including best song and best video for “no tears left to cry” alongside best pop and best local act. Other nominations include Hayley Kiyoko for best new, Shawn Mendes for best pop, and Cardi B for best look, where she will be going up against rap rival Nicki Minaj.

See full list here.

Nicki Minaj mocks Cardi B with new “Nicki Stopped My Bag” merch

Following their Fashion Week altercation, Cardi B shared an Instagram note addressed to Nicki.

“I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat,” she wrote.

It escalated further when Nicki attacked Cardi on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio. She accused Cardi of trying to “attack people and to stop their bags.” Nicki then turned “Nicki Stopped My Bag” into a meme on social media. She has now released a line of “Nicki Stopped My Bag” backpacks, shirts, and jackets.