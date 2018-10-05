The Big 5: APC governors battle Oshiomhole, unhappy with primaries; No going back on Oct 7 deadline – INEC to parties | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

About nine Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are reportedly unhappy with the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, over the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) to subtly offer automatic tickets to some returning lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Oshiomhole and his NWC allegedly incured the wrath of the governors by offering automatic tickets to the Senators to protect the party’s numerical strength in the Senate and the President from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), despite plans by the governors to axe some of the lawmakers who have been in combat with them or stand as a barrier to their ambition to join the Senate at the expiration of their tenure.

According to Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara who spoke to journalists after the meeting with Oshiomhole on Thursday, “As you can see some colleagues and others are having issues ranging from the Senate, House of Representatives and state houses of assembly which we discussed as a family.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 89 of the 91 registered political parties that gave notice of their intentions to conduct primaries as required by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) had commenced and were at various stages of their primaries.

This was contained in statement issued on Thursday by its National Commissioner, Solomon Soyebi, reminding all political parties of the deadline for conduct of primaries for all elective positions for the 2019 general elections and resolution of disputes emanating from the primaries, just as he restated that the commission would only accept list of candidates submitted by the National Chairman and the National Secretary.

“INEC wishes to restate that the conduct of primaries and resolution of all disputes arising there from must be concluded on or before Oct. 7 as earlier published in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 general elections.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it is aware of alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt its national convention slated for Saturday in Port Harcourt.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja, said that security operatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been served notices on the convention. adding that “no plot, no plan by detractors can stop the national convention.”

“We invite Nigerians to take note of this. We invite the international community to take serious note of the plots to thwart the efforts of the opposition to elect a candidate that will go into the February 2019 general election against President Muhammadu Buhari We invite all Nigerians to take cautious note of this development,” he said.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara on Thursday, emerged the consensus candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Kwara South Senatorial District in the 2019 general elections.

Punch reports that he was affirmed by the delegates from the seven local government councils of Kwara South Senatorial District at the zonal primaries held in Omu Aran.

A fresh attack on Ariri community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau by unknown assailants has reportedly left not less than 19 people dead, a resident said on Thursday.

As reported by Premium Times, a resident of the community and National President of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Sunday Abdu, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, said the attack occurred on Wednesday night while people were asleep, adding that the police have been briefed on the attack.

The attack follows an earlier attack launched on Tuesday om Jol village of Riyom Local Government Area of the state, where about 14 people were said to have been killed in the incident

And stories from around the world:

China angrily denounced on Friday renewed US allegations that it was interfering in upcoming American midterm elections. (Al Jazeera)

Search teams made desperate last-ditch efforts Friday to find survivors, a week on from Indonesia’s devastating quake-tsunami, as the death toll from the disaster rose above 1,500. (AFP)

Hundreds of protesters against US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee have been arrested in Washington as the pick inched closer to winning confirmation. (BBC)

Japan should refrain from flying the “Rising Sun” flag on a warship in a fleet review planned in South Korea next week, a North Korean propaganda website said on Friday, joining South Koreans in the latest spat over the countries’ colonial history. (Reuters)

Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro extended his lead over leftist Workers Party rival Fernando Haddad for Sunday’s first-round vote, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday. (Reuters)