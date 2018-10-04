Today’s Noisemakers: Davido, Ayo Sogunro, Ben Murray-Bruce, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Chukwu Emeka

Too much fantasy…

2. Dami Marufah

Just the basic truth. Such information – letting them know – is more powerful than thinking you will hurt them if you do.

It is mentally unsafe!!

3. Davido

Lol!

So because Davido did small election work, he wants to rest.

4. Iseunife

Lol! Mostly true.

5. Ben Murray-Bruce

Hmmm… oro agba.

6. Ayo Sogunro

You might call this comment by Ayo an allegation but, can we also have a debate on this?

It is actually a serious issue.

7. Temidayo Sidiq

So this one went to Instagram to form inspirational speaker on top picture at Hard Rock Cafe?

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

