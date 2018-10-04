Today’s Noisemakers: Davido, Ayo Sogunro, Ben Murray-Bruce, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Chukwu Emeka

Recent study has shown that people who read romance novels alot eventually have complicated relationship. 😂😂 — Chukwu Emeka™ (@GodspowerSpeaks) October 4, 2018

Too much fantasy…

2. Dami Marufah

I think it's better to tell people you're no longer interested in the relationship than ghosting on them. You ghost cos you don't want to hurt them but you end up making them miserable. Do better abeg. — Damoski ❤ (@DamiMarufah) October 4, 2018

Just the basic truth. Such information – letting them know – is more powerful than thinking you will hurt them if you do.

It is mentally unsafe!!

3. Davido

Make I rest small lol https://t.co/ninzqhxT7O — Davido (@iam_Davido) October 4, 2018

Lol!

So because Davido did small election work, he wants to rest.

4. Iseunife

As an artiste, you send your new song to your friend to help you rate it and he’s like "Who do the beat, that beat mad"… Just know you've sang rubbish. — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) October 4, 2018

Lol! Mostly true.

5. Ben Murray-Bruce

Why do politicians think power only comes from political offices? Buhari isn’t the most powerful Nigerian. @AlikoDangote is far more influential and powerful than him. Our politicians need a paradigm shift. Don’t hold on to power. Hold on to honour and power will ever follow you. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 4, 2018

Hmmm… oro agba.

6. Ayo Sogunro

You might call this comment by Ayo an allegation but, can we also have a debate on this?

Except that she is. Nigeria's elite are not rich because they produce and sell services and goods from their inventiveness. They are rich because they have access to, and have direct shares in, the country's resources. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6x1DrmNtyC — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) October 4, 2018

It is actually a serious issue.

7. Temidayo Sidiq

So this one went to Instagram to form inspirational speaker on top picture at Hard Rock Cafe?