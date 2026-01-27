Events Happening In Lagos This Week (January 29th-February 1st)

This is the last week of the month, and it is packed with events, from spelling bees to karaoke nights and even birthday-themed events. There is something for everyone this week.

Karaoke Traffic Vibes

This karaoke, matchmaking, and live band event is the perfect event to ring in the close of a workday. It is an amazing experience for music lovers and for those looking to meet new people. It is happening on the 29th of January.

A Denim Affair

Hosted by the Big Birthday brand, this event is the perfect way to enjoy a late January birthday celebration with others born in January. It is also a way to connect and network with new people. It is happening on the 30th of January.

January Book Club Meeting

Perfect for readers, book lovers, and those looking to get into reading or join a community of book lovers, the January book club is happening on the 31st of January and is the perfect event to celebrate the month’s close.

Noisy Book Club

The Noisy Book Club monthly meeting is back, and it is the perfect go-to event for book lovers who enjoy an opportunity to read and discuss fun books. This edition is happening on the 31st of January.

Spelling Bee Competition

Hosted by The Lagos Bee, this spelling bee competition is the perfect event for lovers of competitive spaces and fun game-centered activities. It is happening on the 31st of January, and it is a great way to close out the month.

Vibes On The Island

Happening on Saturday, the 31st of January, this event is a perfect way to spend your Saturday night and a great way to close out the first month of the year.

Paint & Sip Saturday

This is the perfect weekend event for people looking to pick up a new hobby or improve their painting skills whilst enjoying good company and good drinks. It is happening on the 31st of January.

Principles & Principalities Launch Party

This event is the perfect way to kick-start February, and it is perfect for lovers of podcasts and spaces to network and share stories. It is happening on the 1st of February.

Lagos Connect Tradefair

Promising free entry, live music, and diverse local vendors, this trade fair is the perfect opportunity to get in your shopping needs for February before the month begins, and it is happening on the 31st of January.

Bruce Never Lies

Perfect for lovers of house, Afro, and pure rhythm, this music-themed event is happening on Saturday, the 31st of January, and is the perfect way to spend your weekend.