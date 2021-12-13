12 live events Nigerian brands should consider for partnerships this December

You may have heard that people do not just want products, but they want an experience. This is partially true. Because, while people do want to buy an experience, the right experience helps to affirm or promote the brand reputation and improves brand loyalty. And yes, they will buy the product.

Collaborating with the right partner and event organiser can help attract new audiences, decrease costs, and boost brand authority. Of course, Nigerians love to party, and this is why the holidays are always jampacked with mindblowing performances, sponsorships and exciting stories. For marketers, it also provides an opportunity to reach new markets, reward loyal customers, and maybe grab national headlines.

See the major events happening this December:

Joeboy Live Tems Live Icons Fest Wizkid Live in Abuja LivespotX Festival Òwámbẹ Davido Live in Abuja The Incredible Music Festival Fly time Music Festival Omah Lay Live Burna Boy Live Can You Simi Now!

Joeboy Live

This concert is almost here, and fans of Joeboy are ready for the ultimate experience. Joeboy will be live on stage all night at the Balmoral convention centre, Victoria Island Lagos, 15 December 15, 2021.

Tems Live

Grammy award nominee, Tems, who has had a successful year, brings a live performance of her album, ‘If Orange Was A Place’ on December 16 to the Livespot Entertainment Centre, Lekki, Lagos. You will meet a large and amazing crowd – and probably, Wizkid fans. Don’t miss this one!

Icons Fest

Icons Fest with Laycon will surely be one of those big shows that people talk about on social media days after, knowing the crowd Laycon pulls since he emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija show. It comes as cheap as N5,000 naira, or you can get a table for 1 million naira on December 17, 2021. It is for the Icons!

Icon Fest is a celebration of the journey of Laycon through his music.

Wizkid Live in Abuja

Clash of the titans? While Laycon is taking fans through his journey in music, one of Africa’s exports, Wizkid is entertaining residents of Abuja. This will show that Wizkid can pull a large crowd at 02 and home. You don’t want your brand to be part of this chapter in history? Then, you must be fun at office meetings.

Having the biggest song of the summer, and making it to the Billboard top 10, a Wizkid show is very much deserved, especially in his motherland.

Livespot X Festival

LivespotX Festival is a string of hybrid events that feature live headline acts, special acts, pristine sound, world-class lighting, immersive experiences, exotic cuisine, and more. From December 17 – 24, it will have over 50 performances planned, including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tems and over 30,000 attendees expected over six days.

Òwámbẹ

There are events marketing teams should not miss, and Òwámbẹ is one. Yes, we said what we said. The (I Said What I Said) ISWIS team is having a party – A Lagos Owambe. After a fantastic year of amazing back-to-back episodes and sold-out live shows in multiple cities, popular podcasters will be having the bash of all bashes! There will be food, drinks, and music on December 18, 2021, at Ikoyi, Lagos.

Davido Live in Abuja

When Wizkid is done thrilling music lovers in Abuja, Davido will take over two days after. Maybe residents of Abuja will have more stories for their detty December than Lagos residents. The most challenging assignment anyone can be given is to list all of Davido’s hit songs. Hence, it is only fitting that Davido reminds us he’s the “baddest” ever to do it through this concert. It is happening at Harrow Park – the same venue as Wizkid’s. So, you could go there with a mat and stove on December 17 and keep selling and communicating with the audience until December 19.

The Incredible Music festival

The Abaga brothers, M.I Abaga and Jesse Jagz are set to make a comeback on stage together in what might be the biggest Nigerian hip-hop show of the year. It is scheduled to happen on December 21 and 22 at the Jude Abaga-owned CCX lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Flytime Music Festival

Flytime Music Festival is back! Flytime Music Festival is scheduled for December 21-24. Having had global stars including Boyz II Men, Megan Thee Stallion, Bobby Brown, and so on at the concert, the expectations for this year’s festival are heightened. So, attendance is guaranteed.

Omah Lay Live

If you knew Omah Lay, you would know this is one concert you cannot miss. Omah Lay goes back to perform at where it all started for him – Port Harcourt. It is happening one day before you say Merry Christmas at Polo Club, GRA. People will be shaking all the all-year-round work stress at this concert, and you want to be there as they have fun.

Burna Boy Live

The Grammy award winner looks to close out a fantastic year in grand style. The singer would be on stage for another epic performance at the Eko Convention Center on December 27. Like other Nigerian artists, Burna Boy gives the ultimate experience, and fans usually do not want to miss this. Be part of this story.

Can You Simi Now!

A host of other artists will join amazing singer, Simi and the Banjos live at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, for a ’90s themed edition of her Can You SIMI Now! Concert. Can You SIMI Now! Live in concert is centred around the 90’s dress and lifestyle, picnic style with guests camped out on comfortable mats in the general area and cabanas for VIPs. It is happening on December 28, 2021.