These Are The Events To Attend This Weekend In Lagos

Party Like A Youth

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time to destress starting today. You’ll want a reminder that you are still a youth, as all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Join the crowd as you ‘Party Like A Youth’ on April 19 at Muri Okunola Park.

Oontz Lagos

Do you want to feel the beat reverberate in your bones as you confidently show your move on the dancefloor? Oontz Lagos is an EDM-based rave, a combination of Afro house, UK garage, and more. The event will happen on April 19 at Elsie Femi Pearse, Victoria Island.

Karaoke Kaleidoscope

Sing to your heart’s content at Karaoke Kaleidoscope on Friday, April 19th. Karaokes are great stress relievers and a great way to unpack your stage fright at Karaoke Kaleidoscope.

Night Swim

Not many people in Lagos have ever attended a circus show, and with Night Swim offering a chance to see it all, Night Swim is one of the places to participate this month and on April 19 and 20, the Cirque du Soir, Lagos.

Hertitude

Only hot babes will be allowed at the entrance of Hertitude this year, as the successful hot event takes place on April 20. The event promises a great number of activities.

Silent party

Dress in your favourite all-white outfit as you plan to attend an all-night white party on the mainland. The event will be hosted on Isaac John, Cubana, Ikeja, with flaws.

Art attack

Get acquainted with some art pieces at the Art Attack pop-up as you stroll down the Truth Beach Club, Landmark Beach, Victoria Island, on April 20th. Gathering your energy this weekend by ticking some things off your bucket list.