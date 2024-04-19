Events To Attend This Weekend

Weekend events

Every weekend, we at Ynaija update you with a carefully curated list of events to attend this weekend in Lagos.

What plans do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know the events to attend this weekend in Lagos?

This is Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and many events await your attendance this weekend.

These Are The Events To Attend This Weekend In Lagos

  1. Party Like A Youth

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time to destress starting today. You’ll want a reminder that you are still a youth, as all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Join the crowd as you ‘Party Like A Youth’ on April 19 at Muri Okunola Park.

  1. Oontz Lagos

Do you want to feel the beat reverberate in your bones as you confidently show your move on the dancefloor? Oontz Lagos is an EDM-based rave, a combination of Afro house, UK garage, and more. The event will happen on April 19 at Elsie Femi Pearse, Victoria Island.

  1. Karaoke Kaleidoscope

Sing to your heart’s content at Karaoke Kaleidoscope on Friday, April 19th. Karaokes are great stress relievers and a great way to unpack your stage fright at Karaoke Kaleidoscope.

  1. Night Swim

Not many people in Lagos have ever attended a circus show, and with Night Swim offering a chance to see it all, Night Swim is one of the places to participate this month and on April 19 and 20, the Cirque du Soir, Lagos.

  1. Hertitude

Only hot babes will be allowed at the entrance of Hertitude this year, as the successful hot event takes place on April 20. The event promises a great number of activities.

  1. Silent party

Dress in your favourite all-white outfit as you plan to attend an all-night white party on the mainland. The event will be hosted on Isaac John, Cubana, Ikeja, with flaws.

  1.  Art attack

Get acquainted with some art pieces at the Art Attack pop-up as you stroll down the Truth Beach Club, Landmark Beach, Victoria Island, on April 20th. Gathering your energy this weekend by ticking some things off your bucket list.

Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 18, 2024

10 Things To Do In Lagos This Week

Lagos State can be many things, but one thing that we can assure you is that Lagos is not boring. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 28, 2024

Here’s How To Make The Most Of The Public Holidays

The Federal Government announced that Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1, 2024, are public holidays to celebrate Good Friday ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 8, 2024

Cryptocurrency Gains More Traction Among Nigerians

Dr. Eva Porras, founder of Blockchain Smart Technologies, sees the integration of blockchain in Africa’s financial systems as a transformative ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 19, 2024

Chude Jideonwo Appointed Board Chair for TIERs

Chude Jideonwo appointed board chair for The Initiative for Equal Rights, taking over from Bibi Bakare-Yusuf At a board meeting in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 14, 2024

From Family To Society: Tracing the Origins of Systemic Violence In Nigeria

“Charity begins at home” is a global, timeless classic that often gets lost in truism.  The family, regarded as the smallest ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 12, 2024

Busting 5 Myths About Raising Children

Parenting is a rollercoaster of joy, terror, and, occasionally, utter bewilderment. Between the tantrums, the endless questions, and the inexplicable obsession with socks ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail