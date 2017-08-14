Eyes left: What about Abike Dabiri’s curious optics in the new Buhari pictures?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

In two images showing the latest visitors to President Muhammadu Buhari in London, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, is, rather curiously, looking to her left when the images were shot.

The NTA video report posted online by the Presidency showed that she was the last to come forward, after the male members of the delegation and Ms Lauretta Onochie had shaken hands with the President.

Ms Dabiri-Erewa was born in Jos, Plateau State, but was a three-term member of the House of Representatives from Lagos State, having come from a family of Alhaji and Alhaja Ashafa Erogbogbo of Ikorodu. She was a professional media practitioner with the NTA for fifteen years before joining politics in 2003.

Though not a member of the media team, Madam Abike is no less a part of this contingent tasked on an image-boosting mission for President Buhari. Being the SSA on Diaspora, it seemed reasonable that she would be on the plane with the media team to London, signifying the solidarity of Nigerians all around the world with President Buhari.

However, it appears she has been away from the ‘media game’ for a while and has grown a bit rusty with the business of photo ops. From her seating position, to even her posture during the card presentation in the open area, there is a sprinkle of awkwardness in the way she does not seem to be as ‘in the mood’ as the other four.

Her eyes turned more than once to the left could be the reflection of the larger feeling of Nigerians with the entire business of photo ops with President Buhari. There will surely be more of these visits and more photos if the President will remain in London till his doctors give permission to travel. Eventually, Nigerians will, like Ms Dabiri-Erewa, starting turning to the left.

Wait, they are already doing so through #ResumeorResign?