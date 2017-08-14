INEC receives petition for recall of Kano Assembly member, Abubakar Kuki

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) Mr Adeddeji S. Soyebi, announced the receipt of a petition for the recall of Mr Abubakar Galadima Kuki, the representative of Bebeji Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly.

The petition was received on Friday from Mr Kuki’s constituents.

INEC adds that in accordance with its guidelines for recall, it has acknowledged the receipt of the petition and has written to inform Mr Kuki of the presentation of the petition.

INEC equally stated that a time table and schedule of activities in respect of the petition will soon be released.