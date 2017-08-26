Facebook announces new ways to enjoy Memories with friends

Facebook on Friday announced new ways users can enjoy Memories – a tool that makes it easier for people to see and share old memories with friends on the platform.

The company’s goal is to create a supportive environment that allows people to authentically express their feelings, connect with what matters to them, and come together online as well as in person. This is why it is building thoughtful products that are meaningful to the range of experiences people have every day.

According to Oren Hod, Product Manager at Facebook, “People come to Facebook to experience, share and talk about some of the most important moments happening in their lives, communities and around the world. Many of these moments are reminiscing past memories and moments between friends.”

“Since launching On This Day over two years ago, we’ve learned that there are many different types of memories and moments that people enjoy revisiting and celebrating, which is why we are excited to share that we’ve added two new ways for people to relive meaningful memories and celebrate special moments on Facebook.”

Recapping Your Memories

Facebook has launched a new experience that packages your recent memories in a delightful way for you to enjoy and share. For related recent memories, Facebook will bundle them into a monthly or seasonal memory recap story. Like On This Day, these memory recap stories will show up in News Feed and are shareable.

Celebrate Your Friendships

Facebook is launching a new way to celebrate the actions that connect you and your community. There are two types of moments where you may see these celebratory messages – when you make a notable number of friends on Facebook, and when your friends have liked your posts. Facebook plans to launch more messages like this in the next few months. Additionally, these messages are currently only shown to you, but will become sharable in the near future.

Occasionally there are some memories that may spark negative feelings that people would rather avoid, Facebook has invested a lot in developing ways to filter content that will select photos believed to be the most relevant and enjoyable to you.

Facebook knows how much people cherish their friendships and memories, which is why the company is approaching these experiences with sensitivity and care.