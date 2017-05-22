Fayose orders arrest of 7 youth for attacking herdsman

by Azeez Adeniyi

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has ordered the release of seven youths for allegedly attacking an herdsman and killing four of his cows.

Fayose spoke after meeting with leaders and some people of the town at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti.

He also awarded N5m to the family of a teenager allegedly shot by one of the policemen deployed in Igogo Ekiti during a protest.

He directed the police to begin investigations into the two incidents.

Fayose said, “I have ordered for immediate arrest and detaining of those seven people because we have established that they went with many others to attack an herdsman and killed four of his cows.

“That is an act of criminality which would not be condoned by our government. If we can jail herdsmen for violating the anti-grazing Law of the state, we would not hesitate from punishing our people who illegally and unjustly attack any herdsman in our community.

“Nigeria is one and we must ensure our unity. The herdsmen and our people have equal rights on our soil, no one should attack or harass them.”

The governor added that he had also ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstance that led to the death of the teenager.

“We will get to the root of these. We have also awarded a sum of N5m to the deceased family so as to cushion the effect of their grievous loss,” he said.