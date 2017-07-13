Fayose knows everything about Buhari’s health status. We should listen to him

Whose report shall we believe? Governor Ayodele Fayose‘s gloom-ridden assertions or Acting President Yemi Osinbajo‘s good news.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been out of the country for health-based reasons for 66 days and counting and Nigerians have been largely kept in the dark on the state of his health. Up until Osinbajo‘s recent feedback, the most we knew of the President’s situation was that whatever has him unresponsive to Nigerians’ cries is NOT as bad as late President Yar’adua‘s predicament years ago, according to media aide, Garba Shehu.

What we know as of yesterday’s report is that the president is on the road to recovery and will return to the country “soon” and because the purveyor of that message is an Acting President who has proven himself to be of worthy character in the past, we have good reason to believe.

But then there’s Fayose. At every opportunity given, the man dispenses information that can easily be embraced as the truth of the president’s health status; mostly for the lack of other convincing options. If Buhari’s people won’t tell us what’s going on, at least we’re allowed to latch on to Fayose‘s intel.

There’s no denying that Fayose seems to know more than the rest of us and seems sure of what the President is going through. Call him crazy but he did threaten to release 11 photos of the ailing president. If nothing, those in government who are keeping mum about this matter should tremble at the specificity of the number of photos he claims to have. Call him crazy but he did raise a valid point when he challenged Osinbajo to share photos, videos or at least an audio recording of his meeting and “hour-long”conversation with the President.

We could wrap all of Governor Fayose’s theatrics up and neatly label it as a buildup to his 2019 presidential ambition but one thing is almost certain, Fayose knows things and although we hate to say it, his claims on President Buhari‘s health should be taken seriously…until the sick man returns on his feet ready to continue carrying out his functions.

Or alternatively, we could leave the man and his rants be as we continue to remind ourselves that he’s a desperate attention-seeker.