FCCPC Introduces Innovative TV Series to Combat Underage Tobacco Access, Use

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has taken another bold step in its ongoing “Don’t Burn Their Future” campaign to curb underage access and use of tobacco products. This initiative aligns with the objective of the National Tobacco Control Act (NTCA) to protect young people from the dangers of tobacco use.



Following the successful launch of its campaign targeting this critical issue, the FCCPC has announced the introduction of a groundbreaking television series aimed at further curbing access to tobacco products by minors.

The TV series titled “Faith & Fortune” further reiterates the Commission’s unwavering commitment to implementing the provisions of the NTCA and safeguarding the health and well-being of young people across Nigeria. The TV series will debut on Saturday, June 1, 2024, on DSTV Showcase Channel 151 at 6 pm. The 13-episode intriguing drama series with a compelling storyline will run every Saturday at 6:00 pm with a repeat broadcast every Tuesday at 1:30 pm.

Left to right- Folahan Salam Finance Director, X3M Ideas; Temitope Ayeni, Director, Brand Management, X3M Ideas; BeeCee Ugboh, Cast- Madam Rose- Faith & Fortune; Mrs. Suzzy Onwuka, Head of Lagos Office- FCCPC; Micheal Miller Executive Creative Director X3M Ideas; and Vivian Obiano Deputy Director, Brand Management, X3M Ideas at the private screening of the Faith &Fortune TV Series held on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

“The FCCPC is committed to protecting our nation’s youths from the dangers of tobacco addiction, as mandated by the NTCA,” said Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, Ag. Executive Vice Chairman, FCCPC. “With this TV series, we aim to reach young people and older people who have a reasonable amount of influence on their young ones about the health risks associated with tobacco use and empower them to make healthy choices,” he added, emphasising the FCCPC’s consumer protection role.

With tobacco use among minors posing a significant public health concern, the commission recognises the urgency of implementing innovative strategies to address this pressing issue. Through the power of television, the FCCPC aims to reach a broader audience, engaging viewers of all ages in meaningful conversations about the dangers of underage tobacco consumption.

With its array of talented actors and their sterling performances, the TV series is creatively packaged to appeal to teenagers and young adults. The series will address key issues such as; the addictive nature of tobacco products, the negative health consequences of tobacco use and strategies to resist peer pressure to use tobacco products.

This new TV series represents a significant milestone in the FCCPC’s efforts to create a tobacco-free generation. By leveraging the influence of media and storytelling, the commission aims to educate, inspire, and empower individuals to make informed choices regarding tobacco use. Through compelling narratives, real-life testimonies, and expert insights, the series will shed light on the harmful effects of tobacco on young minds and bodies, while also providing resources and support for those seeking assistance.

Initiatives like the FCCPC’s TV series play a crucial role in shaping societal attitudes and driving behavioural change concerning tobacco use. By raising awareness and promoting dialogue, these efforts contribute to the larger goal of reducing tobacco-related harm and building healthier communities. The FCCPC encourages individuals, families, educators, and policymakers to join forces in raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and preventing a new generation from becoming addicted.

The FCCPC currently runs radio adverts, TV Commercials and Out-of-Home advertorials reiterating its message of discouraging underage access and use of tobacco products. The Commission also opened a toll-free line – 0800-000-2121 – thatNigerians can call to speak to an agent, report an abuse or to speak to a counsellor for help if need be.

As the FCCPC continues its work to protect consumers and promote fair competition, the launch of this TV series underscores the commission’s dedication to addressing pressing public health challenges and creating positive change for generations to come.