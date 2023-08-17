Femi Adebayo’s ‘Jagun Jagun’: The Costly Decision That Brought it to Netflix

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has revealed that he made a significant personal sacrifice to bring his latest movie, ‘Jagun Jagun,’ to life. In an interview, Adebayo disclosed that he sold some of his properties to finance the multi-billion naira project. The movie, which premiered on Netflix on August 10, represents a substantial endeavor for the actor.

Adebayo explained that the financial foundation for ‘Jagun Jagun’ was laid by the proceeds from his previous film, ‘Agbeshinkole.’ Despite encountering financial challenges during production, Adebayo remained committed to completing the project and made the tough decision to liquidate some of his properties to achieve this goal.

“I used the proceeds of Agbeshinkole to produce Jagun Jagun. I was working on not getting funded by finance houses and individuals,” Adebayo stated. “At a point, I was out of finance and because I had faith that the project would work, I sold my properties.”

The exact monetary value invested in ‘Jagun Jagun’ remains undisclosed, as Adebayo emphasized his focus on the project’s artistic integrity and impact. Over the years, Femi Adebayo has earned recognition for his roles in various Nollywood productions, including ‘Owo Blow,’ ‘Apaadi,’ ‘Ayitale,’ ‘Makalik,’ and ‘Survival of Jelili.’

Adebayo’s dedication to his craft has yielded financial success as well. His movie ‘King of Thieves’ (Agesinkole) raked in over N170 million within the first three weeks of its cinema release in 2022. Notably, Femi Adebayo is the son of veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello. In a heartwarming gesture, on Oga Bello’s 70th birthday in 2022, his children presented him with an SUV, celebrating his enduring legacy in the world of entertainment.