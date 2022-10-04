FG files lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta over advertisements, demands N30 billion.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has announced that it has launched a complaint in the Federal High Court of Abuja against Meta Platforms Incorporated (the owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) and its agent AT3 Resources Limited.

Tuesday, the country’s supreme advertising agency stated that adverts on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are not reviewed and approved by the federal government.

ARCON then alleged that such continuous unchecked advertisements and other publications emanating from Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta-owned social media platforms are illegal, unlawful, and a violation of the Nigerian advertising law, hence seeking N30 billion in punitive penalties.

It revealed this in a statement titled “ARCON sues Meta platforms incorporated, seeks N30b in sanction and penalties.”

The statement read, “The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has instituted a suit against Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms) and its agent AT3 Resources Limited at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

“ARCON is seeking declaration among others that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful, and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.

“ARCON stated that Meta Platforms Incorporated’s continued exposure of unvetted adverts has also led to a loss of revenue to the Federal Government.

“ARCON is seeking N30b in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms.

“ARCON reiterate that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising in Nigeria’s advertising space.

“ARCON further stated that it’s not regulating the online media space but rather advertisement, advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms in line with its establishment Act.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 4, 2022

Obi is going nowhere. This your Obi movement is a joke – Asari Dokubo slams Obidients

Asari Dokubo, a former leader of Niger Delta insurgents, uploaded a video in which he exhibited AK-47 guns against “Obidients.” ...

YNaija September 29, 2022

2023 Elections: Tinubu absent as Obi, Atiku, other presidential candidates sign peace accord

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was absent on Thursday when other presidential candidates signed ...

YNaija September 28, 2022

Obi-dients’ march at Lekki Toll Gate halted by court order

On Wednesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State ordered the Labour Party and its supporters not to assemble ...

YNaija September 26, 2022

National grid collapses again; Lagos and others in total blackout

The national grid has once again collapsed, resulting in blackouts in certain areas of the country. This is the seventh ...

YNaija September 24, 2022

Police arrest 84-year-old pedophile in Ogun for defiling 8-year-old girl

Stephen Jack, who is 84 years old, was arrested by police in Ogun for engaging in sexual relations with a ...

YNaija September 22, 2022

First Bank announces suspension of international transactions on naira cards

First Bank of Nigeria has declared that beginning September 30, its naira cards will no longer be accepted for international ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail