Five attempts were made to stop PDP convention – Makarfi

Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi has said there have been five failed attempts to disrupt the non-elective national convention of the party holding on Saturday.

Makarfi disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 75th PDP National Executive Committee meeting of the party held at the party national Secretariat on Friday in Abuja.

“At least there were four or five attempts to this convention through the court but as God will have it we overcame all those attempts.

“So the convention will hold tomorrow.

“Some people never give up. We must not think that we are out of the woods. People will continue with legal minds in our paths.

“We are going to overcome that with our resilience and to do the needful,” Makarfi said.

Governor of Ekiti and PDP Governors’ Forum, Ayodele Fayose said the forum was committed to the success of the party.