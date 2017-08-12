We have information on Anambra church attackers – Obiano

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano says security agencies have gotten a lead which may lead to the arrest of gunmen who attacked St. Philip’s Catholic Church in the state.

Obiano disclosed this when he submitted his governorship nomination form at the national headquarters of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He insisted that the attack was caused by a rivalry between two business partner, contrary to claims in some quarters that it was a terrorist attack.

He said, “We are taking precautions, we have a lead and the police have made some arrests and we are very confident that we will resolve the matter very soon.”

The governor said despite the killings, his state remains the safest state in the country.

“We can’t use that singular incident to judge the state. We have stopped kidnapping, assassinations and all that in the state. So, whichever way you look at it, we remain a safe state,” he said.

He added that so far his government had achieved 66 per cent target in internally generated revenue.

Obiano said, “In agriculture, the state is doing very well and has attained self-sufficiency in rice production. We consume 320,000 metric tonnes and now we produce 375,000 metric tonnes per annum, from 80,000 metric tonne when we assumed office.

“What I want to leave behind as my legacy when I leave office after eight years is to ensure that Anambra State is self-sufficient in its revenue sources so that we will not have to be waiting for Abuja to run the affairs of governance.”