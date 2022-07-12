Funke Akindele emerges as PDP’s Deputy Gubernatorial candidate

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has been named the Peoples Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate of Lagos State.

The actress confirmed her deputy governorship candidacy in a video on her Instagram page on Tuesday making her the official running mate of the PDP Lagos State governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.

In the video, she released on her Instagram, she expressed her reasons for running for Deputy Governor of Lagos state.

She said, “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women, and the girl child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potential.”

It was discovered that Funke emerged as the running mate after defeating former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as Dakova and Engr. Teslim Balogun to clinch the slot.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate is also from Ikorodu and Lagos East Senatorial District, the same district the incumbent Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat came from.