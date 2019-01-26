Article

Get your tissues ready because the trailer for Chiwetel Ejiofor’s ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ will devastate you

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, the much-talked-about directorial debut from Chiwetel Ejiofor, now finally has a trailer released by Netflix and it is moving and sad. It should have come with a warning. If you didn’t already know, the movie is an adaptation William Kamkwamba’s bestselling novel of the same, originally published in 2009.

Aside the release of this trailer, the movie will make its premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival today. Based on a true story, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind follows 13-year-old protagonist William (played by newcomer Maxwell Simba). Unable to afford school fees, he finds a way of using the parts of a bicycle belonging to his father Trywell (Ejiofor) to build a windmill in a bid to save his village in Malawi from famine.

There are a range of emotions that play up in the trailer, situated in the arid topography of the remote village. It’s rousing in the way that makes your heart want to burst – scenes in which Ejiofor admonishes William to clear the land, the Malawian dialect and of course, the tears. The movie also stars Aïssa Maïga, Lily Banda, Lemogang Tsipa, Philbert Falakeza and Noma Dumezweni. That said, streaming giant Netflix is constantly proving why it’s the most dominant player in the streaming landscape, with The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind added to its robust catalogue. The movie arrives Netflix March 1 and here’s the trailer below.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 24, 2019

Ifan Michael’s ‘Foreigner’s God’ has resumed shooting but its star studded cast might be a recipe for disaster

Ifan Michael’s Foreigner’s God has been on the film radar since March 2018, with the release of teasers and flower-tinged ...

Bernard Dayo January 23, 2019

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde wants you to know that most of the movies she nominated made the Oscars’ nominees list

As the announcement of the 91st Oscars nominations still reverberates through the film world and on social media, with movies ...

Wilfred Okiche January 23, 2019

Review: Enyinna Nwigwe and Bimbo Akintola in dull, nondescript Baby Steps

Enyinna Nwigwe headlines this dramatic comedy about a chronic bachelor whose playboy lifestyle is jolted into reset mode when he ...

Bernard Dayo January 22, 2019

M.I. is giving us a movie this year and our hearts are joyful

Rap titian M.I. is coming for Nollywood this year, making an announcement on his Instagram on Tuesday that one of ...

Bernard Dayo January 21, 2019

John Boyega is set to produce South African crime thriller ”God is Good” and we are not ready

John Boyega has been linked to a couple of movie projects since last year, some of which will allow the ...

Bernard Dayo January 17, 2019

Multichoice, Fox, Dolby to host Nollywood masterclass with Femi Odugbemi

The Multichoice Talent Factory has officially kicked off and there will be a Nollywood masterclass on Friday with ace filmmaker ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail