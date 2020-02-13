Going platinum is just the beginning for Davido, the US is next

Davido has had a phenomenal last 12 months. After a few missteps in 2017, Davido returned to the drawing board and mapped out a new plan for his career. He began releasing music focused on his core Nigerian audience, and let that music take him global. A new record publishing deal with Sony followed.

Since then Davido has signed a new international publishing deal and released his latest album, A Good Time under Sony Records. He recently announced that the album and a number of its singles had gone platinum, cementing his status as a proper crossover sensation. Add to that, the birth of his son, Ifeanyi jr and his union with his long term girlfriend Chioma, everything seems to be aligning for Davido.

View this post on Instagram 📀📀📀📀📀📀📀 A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Feb 10, 2020 at 1:10pm PST

But Davido has never been one to rest on his laurels, and has decided to go the Burna Boy route and properly dominate the Americas by taking on its nighttime television circuit. Where Burna Boy chose more traditional nighttime shows like The Late Night Show, Davido is circumventing mainstream audiences to go directly the American markets that consume his music the most with an appearance slot on Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N’ Out’.

Shoutout to @davido for coming through and performing this hit ‘Fall’ Peep his FULL performance here 🎶🙏 Thanks for rocking with all-new #WildNOut tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CIzVWP8Uet — Wild ‘N Out (@WildNOut) February 12, 2020

The choice to guest feature on nighttime television allows Davido reach audiences that might not traditionally listen to US radio or stream music on online platforms. His choice to debut on a blackity-black show rather than the more mainstream nighttime programming suggests he is trying to consolidate the black majority fanbase he already has in the US and prep them for future projects.

That aside, his performance was great. You should check out the whole thing.