The Bishop Kukah Contoversy – YNaija Cover | 12th February 2020

The last one month appears to have been horrible for citizens in major parts of the North(ern part of Nigeria) with increasing cases of banditry, kidnappings, heinous murder and bombings by Boko Haram terrorists.

One of the worse cases recorded was the January 8 abduction of Michael Nnadi, an 18-year-old seminarian along with three other seminarians Pius Kanwai, 19; Peter Umenukor, 23; and Stephen Amos, 23 from Good Shepherd Seminary, Kaduna by gunmen disguised in military camouflage. While the other three were released by the end of January, Nnadi was found dead alongside a woman named Mrs. Araga on February 1, apparently killed by their abductors.

These events have not only pushed some Nigerians to demand that the President rejig the security architecture, but others have also called for his resignation. The near-hapless situation was further echoed today by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah during his homily at the funeral Mass for Michael Nnadi, as he amongst many other worries lamented that “…sadly, or even tragically, today Nigeria does not possess that set of goals or values for which any sane citizen is prepared to die for.”

This comment led to numerous reactions from Nigerians across social media and while majority are in support of Bishop Kukah’s cry for action, a few others have taken to their keypads to criticise the cleric as a hypocrite who speaks only when it is convenient for him.

OUR TAKE:

Irrespective of this divide, no one can pretend that the insecurity challenge has deepened and only urgent, drastic measures by the Commander-in-chief and his security council in honour of their constitutional duty to protect lives and properties (at all cost) will bring this madness to a halt, else it consumes us all.

Check out our earlier published stories: