Good grief | The Daily Vulnerable

You know when you break up with someone you shouldn’t have been with, end a business partnership you shouldn’t have entered, quit a job you shouldn’t have managed, send a person with negative energy out of your life, or anything like that, you know how you hate the fact that you supposedly allowed yourself be taken for granted for so long, and then because you know that person or situation was never worth your energy in the first place, you decide you’re not going to ‘waste any time’ grieving over the loss?

Don’t do that to yourself.

Humans have memories. Our minds, our bodies, our hearts, they have memories. Grief is the process of having those memories re-arrange themselves into a new normal after the disruption of loss. It’s an entirely natural process that leads to healing in the first place.

So you’re not doing it because the other person deserves it. You are doing it because you deserve it.

You deserve to heal. Therefore you deserve to grieve.

So, please go ahead and forgive yourself. Clear the debris of anger and regret. Accept the reality of how our minds and bodies work.

And allow yourself to give yourself what you absolutely, completely deserve.

To receive The Daily Vulnerable in your inbox every day, subscribe at www.mytdv.com

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 9, 2019

#Election2019: Lagos, Ogun and the 8 battle grounds to look out for in the 2019 governorship race

This Saturday, Nigerians will once again move out to elect their leaders (state executives) for the next four years in ...

Chude Jideonwo March 9, 2019

You can learn a lot from driving | The Daily Vulnerable

No matter what other drivers are doing, you can’t move forward if you spend your time looking at them. Some ...

Chude Jideonwo March 2, 2019

“Your mother doesn’t know what she is talking about” | The Daily Vulnerable

One of the interns at one of our companies came to spend an evening with me – he had things ...

Chude Jideonwo February 23, 2019

Does it honour you? | The Daily Vulnerable

That relationship you’re in, that friendship you’re participating in, that business you’re running, that church or mosque or temple you’re ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 22, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: It’s a ‘Battle of 72’ and here are the odds of the leading candidates

It’s a few hours before the much anticipated Presidential and National Assembly polls and all eyes are set on the Independent ...

Fatima Allahanan February 20, 2019

#ArewaMeToo is long overdue for the victims of the North’s silence

Arewa women are changing narratives and this time, it is on sexual assaults and sexual harassments. Men in northern Nigeria ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail