Guns, ballots and courtrooms! Ishaya Bako’s 4th Republic heads to cinemas April 12 (Watch Trailer)

Ishaya Bako’s highly anticipated political thriller ‘4th Republic’ has been confirmed to hit Nigerian cinemas from April 12, 2019. Starring Kate Henshaw as ‘Confluence state’ governorship candidate ‘Mabel King,’ the film follows a hotly contested gubernatorial election and one woman’s quest to take back the seat she believes she rightfully won against all odds.

 “4th Republic’ explores the dynamics of politics in Nigeria today,” explained director Ishaya Bako. There are a multitude of factors at play; the violence that mars our polls, the new trend of fighting for justice at the tribunals and the roles we as a society assign to women who aspire to powerful positions,” he added.

 Watch trailer here:

 After the gruesome murder of her campaign manager Sikiru (Jide Attah), gubernatorial aspirant Mabel King (Kate Henshaw) challenges the victory of the incumbent, Idris Sani (Sani Mu’azu) for her mandate. While Governor Sani’s associate, St. James (Bimbo Manuel) and Ike’s Law School rival, Danladi (Yakubu Mohammed) attempt to subvert the course of justice by eliminating witnesses, King is supported by her loyal aide Ike (Eyinna Nwigwe), and Sikiru’s daughter Bukky (Linda Ejiofor).

 ‘4th Republic’ is written by Emil B. Garuba and Zainab Omaki. The film is co-produced by Griot Studios Ltd. and Amateur Heads Productions with Bem Pever, Ishaya Bako, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and Ummi A. Yakubu serving as Producers. The film is funded by grants from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

4th Republic is set for release in cinemas across Nigeria from April 12th 2019. It is distributed by FilmOne Distribution.

Media partners include YNaija, WildFlower PR and Company, BellaNaija, Cable Lifestyle, Plus TV, African Movie Channel (AMC), Goldmyne TV, Nigerian Women Diaries, FabMumNG. The Film is sponsored by Bima Shelter, Polaris Bank, GSCL and Dunes Continental.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor March 28, 2019

Rise of the female economy takes centre-stage as SME100Africa holds International Women’s Day Conference

The International Women’s Day Conference 2019 hosted by 100 Women.Ng held in Lagos, Nigeria on the 21st of March 2019. ...

Sponsor March 28, 2019

Game of Thrones®- Inspired Whisky is here in celebration of the hit TV Series

Introducing White Walker by Johnnie Walker Send a raven – Scotch has officially entered the realm. In collaboration with HBO® ...

Sponsor March 28, 2019

Something easy is here! Your phone number is your account number

Leading Lender, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has taken another major leap in the retail and mobile banking segments of the Nigerian ...

Sponsor March 27, 2019

Allianz Nigeria unveils new sport bikes to boost rapid response service for customers

Being involved in an accident is not a pleasant experience and not being able to get assistance from your insurance ...

Bernard Dayo March 27, 2019

DStv to air controversial ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary this weekend on M-Net City

The much-debated two-part documentary Leaving Neverland is a global hot topic at the moment, and DStv customers across Africa don’t have to wait long ...

Sponsor March 27, 2019

La Casera Apple continues excite consumers with premium apple offering

Consumers across Nigeria keep falling in love with the crisp apple richness of La Casera Apple soft drink. The love ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail