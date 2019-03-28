Guns, ballots and courtrooms! Ishaya Bako’s 4th Republic heads to cinemas April 12 (Watch Trailer)

Ishaya Bako’s highly anticipated political thriller ‘4th Republic’ has been confirmed to hit Nigerian cinemas from April 12, 2019. Starring Kate Henshaw as ‘Confluence state’ governorship candidate ‘Mabel King,’ the film follows a hotly contested gubernatorial election and one woman’s quest to take back the seat she believes she rightfully won against all odds.

“4th Republic’ explores the dynamics of politics in Nigeria today,” explained director Ishaya Bako. There are a multitude of factors at play; the violence that mars our polls, the new trend of fighting for justice at the tribunals and the roles we as a society assign to women who aspire to powerful positions,” he added.

Watch trailer here:

After the gruesome murder of her campaign manager Sikiru (Jide Attah), gubernatorial aspirant Mabel King (Kate Henshaw) challenges the victory of the incumbent, Idris Sani (Sani Mu’azu) for her mandate. While Governor Sani’s associate, St. James (Bimbo Manuel) and Ike’s Law School rival, Danladi (Yakubu Mohammed) attempt to subvert the course of justice by eliminating witnesses, King is supported by her loyal aide Ike (Eyinna Nwigwe), and Sikiru’s daughter Bukky (Linda Ejiofor).

‘4th Republic’ is written by Emil B. Garuba and Zainab Omaki. The film is co-produced by Griot Studios Ltd. and Amateur Heads Productions with Bem Pever, Ishaya Bako, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and Ummi A. Yakubu serving as Producers. The film is funded by grants from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

4th Republic is set for release in cinemas across Nigeria from April 12th 2019. It is distributed by FilmOne Distribution.

Media partners include YNaija, WildFlower PR and Company, BellaNaija, Cable Lifestyle, Plus TV, African Movie Channel (AMC), Goldmyne TV, Nigerian Women Diaries, FabMumNG. The Film is sponsored by Bima Shelter, Polaris Bank, GSCL and Dunes Continental.