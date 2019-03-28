Rise of the female economy takes centre-stage as SME100Africa holds International Women’s Day Conference

The International Women’s Day Conference 2019 hosted by 100 Women.Ng held in Lagos, Nigeria on the 21st of March 2019. The theme of this year’s conference was: “Balancing for Better; The Rise of the Female Economy.”

Every year 100Women.ng organizes the International Women’s Day Conference in commemoration of women’s history month. The Conference this year brought together women from various sectors i.e. government, private sector, academia, small business owners, professionals and housewives. These Women gathered to discuss various issues limiting women in Nigeria.

Speakers at the conference included Tara Fela Durotoye CEO House of Tara, Funke Bucknor CEO Zapphire events, Rashidat Adebisi Head Retail Division Axa Mansard Plc, Nollywood Actress Beverly Naya amongst others. The 2019 BRYNE Program was launched: BRYNE is SME100Africa mentorship series where industry leaders (mentors) pair up with women (Mentees) to be mentored to reach new heights in their various businesses, careers and personal lives. The event included Keynote address, Panel sessions, fire-side chats, exhibitions, question and answer segments and the mentorship session.

The first panel Breaking New Frontiers focused on how women can pioneer new industries and re-invent themselves to be consistent in their efforts to achieve their goals. 100 women whose businesses and initiatives are affecting positively lives of women and girls were recognized and awarded.

There was a Fire Side Chat with Beverly Naya which focused on Skin the documentary produced by Beverly Naya, which identifies the meaning of beauty in all shades of black.

The event rounded up by the DSVRT (Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team) and BRYNE Session.  The event was proudly supported by Axa Mansard Plc.

For more information kindly go to: www.100women.ng or call 09027152722, 08177743650.

