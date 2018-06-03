Hallelujah Challenge 2018 is here!

As an update to a teaser post done by Nathaniel Bassey on the Hallelujah Challenge 2018, he recently posted more information about the upcoming online praise and worship challenge on his Instagram page.

The much-anticipated praise and worship event – Hallelujah Challenge 2018 will begin on the 25th of June through the 9th of July (excluding the 6th of July). In its usual fashion, the midnight praise, prayer and worship will hold from 12 am – 1 am, live on Instagram and Facebook.

LET’S GO !✈️🕺🏾🏃🏿‍♂️ A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) on Jun 3, 2018 at 4:46am PDT

Before the 14-Day Hallelujah Challenge 2018 begins, there would be a 7-day “praying in the spirit” exercise from 18th – 24th June 2018. One of those hours would be live on Instagram and there would be a physical location or locations where people can meet to pray knowing that an event of that nature is first birthed in prayer.

The goal remains simple – that souls are saved, the sick healed, the dead raised to life, reconciliation and restoration in homes, churches and cities, and most importantly, that Jesus be revealed.