The Late 5: Police invites Saraki over indictment in Offa Robbery, Super Eagles announce 23-man World Cup squad and other stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The Nigeria Police have invited Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki to answer allegations against him by suspects who took part in the recent Offa robbery.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said in a statement released, that five of the 22 suspects arrested paraded at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Sunday, over the April 5 bloody bank robbery in Offa confessed having connection with Saraki.

According to the statement: “Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki is being invited by the Nigeria Police Force to report to the Force Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape, Abuja to answer to the allegations levelled against him from the confessions of the five gang leaders.

“The gang members who indicted the Senate President are; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other 17 suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of 33 innocent persons which includes some pregnant women and nine Police personnel,” Moshood stated.

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has announced his final 23-man Nigeria squad for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The list includes 18 debutants who joins John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo and Victor Moses.

Ola Aina and Mikel Agu were however dropped after the Super Eagles bowed 2-1 to England at Wembley Stadium.

Seven persons have been confirmed dead and six others injured by suspected herdsmen in Benue.

The Chairman, Kwande Local Government Council of Benue, Terdoo Kenti, who confirmed this via telephone to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi, said the attackers abducted a woman and burnt down several houses during the incident on Saturday night at Tseadough village.

Kenti noted that the remains of the victims have been deposited at the mortuary and those with various degrees of machete wounds taken to hospital for treatment, adding that all relevant authorities had been briefed over the incident.

The All Progressives Congress(APC) has named Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba as the secretary of the party’s national convention committee.

Ndoma-Egba, a senior advocate of Nigeria and current Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was promptly appointed by the party to replace the former secretary, Senator Ben Uwajumogu from Imo state, who resigned for personal reasons.

The APC convention has been slated for 23 June.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has given a 21-day ultimatum to employers in the Nigerian oil and gas to address workers welfare to ameliorate their sufferings. NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, said at a news conference in Lagos on Sunday that over 500 union members had not been paid after working for some international oil companies. and apart from not paying their salaries, the companies had continuously ill-treated the workers who were also casuals. He said the companies did not allow for unionisation, refused collective bargaining negotiation, non-payment of end of contract benefits and practice other anti-labour activities, adding that some of the workers have died, while others are roaming the streets because they could not get their money. He said the ultimatum would take effect from Monday and urged the affected organisations to resolve contending issues to avoid further action. And stories from around the world: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he plans to visit North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, North Korean state media reported on Sunday. “I am going to visit the DPRK and meet HE Kim Jong Un,” Assad said on May 30, North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported, using the initials of the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. (Reuters)

The Tunisian government says at least 35 migrants have died after their boat capsized off the southern coast of Tunisia.Sixty-seven others – from Tunisia and elsewhere – were rescued by the coastguard. “The boat was five miles from the Kerkennah Islands and 16 nautical miles from the city of Sfax,” the ministry said in a statement quoted by the AFP news agency,

The threat posed by Islamist militants to Britain is expected to remain high for the next two years and could even rise, the interior ministry said on Sunday, on the first anniversary of an attack that killed eight people in central London.

“In summary we expect the threat from Islamist terrorism to remain at its current, heightened level for at least the next two years, and that it may increase further,” the ministry said in a statement.