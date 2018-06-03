The Late 5: Police invites Saraki over indictment in Offa Robbery, Super Eagles announce 23-man World Cup squad and other stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:
The Nigeria Police have invited Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki to answer allegations against him by suspects who took part in the recent Offa robbery.
The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said in a statement released, that five of the 22 suspects arrested paraded at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Sunday, over the April 5 bloody bank robbery in Offa confessed having connection with Saraki.
According to the statement: “Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki is being invited by the Nigeria Police Force to report to the Force Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape, Abuja to answer to the allegations levelled against him from the confessions of the five gang leaders.
“The gang members who indicted the Senate President are; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other 17 suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of 33 innocent persons which includes some pregnant women and nine Police personnel,” Moshood stated.
Ola Aina and Mikel Agu were however dropped after the Super Eagles bowed 2-1 to England at Wembley Stadium.
Seven persons have been confirmed dead and six others injured by suspected herdsmen in Benue.
The Chairman, Kwande Local Government Council of Benue, Terdoo Kenti, who confirmed this via telephone to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi, said the attackers abducted a woman and burnt down several houses during the incident on Saturday night at Tseadough village.
Kenti noted that the remains of the victims have been deposited at the mortuary and those with various degrees of machete wounds taken to hospital for treatment, adding that all relevant authorities had been briefed over the incident.
The All Progressives Congress(APC) has named Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba as the secretary of the party’s national convention committee.
Ndoma-Egba, a senior advocate of Nigeria and current Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was promptly appointed by the party to replace the former secretary, Senator Ben Uwajumogu from Imo state, who resigned for personal reasons.
The APC convention has been slated for 23 June.
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has given a 21-day ultimatum to employers in the Nigerian oil and gas to address workers welfare to ameliorate their sufferings.
NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, said at a news conference in Lagos on Sunday that over 500 union members had not been paid after working for some international oil companies. and apart from not paying their salaries, the companies had continuously ill-treated the workers who were also casuals.
He said the companies did not allow for unionisation, refused collective bargaining negotiation, non-payment of end of contract benefits and practice other anti-labour activities, adding that some of the workers have died, while others are roaming the streets because they could not get their money.
The Tunisian government says at least 35 migrants have died after their boat capsized off the southern coast of Tunisia.Sixty-seven others – from Tunisia and elsewhere – were rescued by the coastguard.
“The boat was five miles from the Kerkennah Islands and 16 nautical miles from the city of Sfax,” the ministry said in a statement quoted by the AFP news agency,
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau on Sunday described United States tariffs as “insulting” to the shared history of both countries as the fallout over Donald Trump’s tariff moves continued.
Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trudeau reiterated his appeal to President Trump to remember “there are no two countries that are as interconnected, interdependent … You sell more things to us every year than to UK, Japan, and China combined.”
Trudeau said he is having “a lot of trouble getting around” that Canada has abruptly become “a national security threat to the United States”.
The Canadian prime minister went further, saying US and Canadian soldiers “who had fought and died together on the beaches of World War II, on the mountains of Afghanistan and have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in some of the most difficult places in the world, that are always there for each other, this is insulting to that.” (The Guardian, UK)
A German police officer has shot a knife-wielding Austrian man who went on the rampage in Berlin Cathedral on Sunday afternoon.
The 53-year-old man was shot in the leg and police officer was also injured in the incident and taken to hospital, Berlin police said.
Police said there was no indication of any terrorist motive, while witnesses quoted in German media said the man appeared to be in a “confused” state. (BBC)