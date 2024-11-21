Happy Birthday, Davido: Here are Some of Davido’s Accomplishments

David Adeleke (Davido), a Nigerian-American singer and producer born on November 21, 1992, has garnered fame in Nigeria and the world primarily through his music and acts of philanthropy.

The Grammy-nominated artist has achieved so much in the Nigerian music space, broadening his music audience by collaborating with foreign singers who have also sung praises of his talent.

Today, the beloved artist celebrates his 32nd birthday and to commemorate the artist’s birthday, here are some of the accomplishments the O.B.O. singer has achieved.

Record-smashing hits

Davido is known for many things, but one thing that stands out most is his consistency in the music industry. Since his debut single, “Dami Duro”, was released in 2012, Davido has released back-to-back hits with a career spanning 12 years.

Fourth most awarded Nigerian artist

Nominated three times in the 2025 Grammy Awards for the first time, Davido is the fourth most-awarded Nigerian artist and sixth most-awarded African artist.

Philanthropist

Davido is revered across Nigeria and Africa for his philanthropy; his recent acts of philanthropy began in 2021 when the singer posted his account number on popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and received over ₦200 million from fans, adding ₦50 million before donating it to multiple orphanage homes across Nigeria. In 2022, the artist founded the David Adeleke Foundation to help vulnerable and less privileged children, and he’s continued with such donations, announcing that he will donate ₦300 million to young people and victims of drug abuse this year.

Most shazamed African song and album

In 2018, Davido’s single “Fall” was the most shazamed song in New York and 2023, Davido’s fourth album “, Timeless”, was the most shazamed album by an African artist.

Critically acclaimed records

Davido’s “Fall” is certified gold in the USA, his album “Timeless” had the most entire on the Billboard Global 200 by any African artist, and his “Fall” music video was once the most watched Afrobeats music video on YouTube with 212 million views.