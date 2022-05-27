“He has no integrity, no character” – Wike talks about Peter Obi; list of winners of APC guber tickets | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Wike says Peter Obi would never have won

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

On Channels TV’s Politics Today Thursday, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers said a former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, would not have won the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he had chosen to remain in the party.

Obi recently announced his resignation from the PDP as well as withdrawal from the presidential race under the PDP.

“It’s not surprising to me. Peter Obi leaving the party, does not surprise me, because he knows that there is no way he would have won the PDP presidential primaries. How would he have won? I went to Anambra and told (them), ‘don’t waste your votes on him,’“ Wike said.

“Since he left APGA as a governor, he has never won an election in Anambra. Check it! The issue is that, at that level, there must be integrity, there must be character,” Wike added.

In Ogun, Dapo Abiodun secured the party’s ticket to seek a second term. In Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu got the ticket to run for a second term. Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy senate president, will represent the APC as the governorship candidate for Delta.

In Enugu, Uche Nnaji, a businessman, secured 1,070 votes out of 1,100 votes and got the ticket. In Gombe, Muhammadu Yahaya has got the ticket for an attempt to lead the state for a second term.

Tonye Cole, in Rivers, won the APC ticket and expressed gratitude to Rotimi Amaechi. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa won over most of the party’s delegates and is running for a second term in office.

In Kebbi, the President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Nasiru Idris, won the APC ticket. In Zamfara, Bello Matawalle ran unopposed and got 99% of the votes.

In Yobe, Mai Mala Buni was the sole candidate and got the ticket to attempt to return for a second term. While Babagana Zulum of Borno secured the ticket to run for a second term.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the deputy governor of Kano, won the APC governorship primary in Kano. In Kwara, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was reelected as the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the 2023 General elections.

2023 elections will be fair, Buhari insists

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday, said he is determined to ensure peaceful and fair elections in 2023.

The President said this when he received an All Progressives Congress aspirant vying for the Kano Central Senatorial district seat, Senator Basheer Lado.

“After my briefing, Mr. President reiterated his commitment to credible and peaceful elections and also his desire to see candidates with integrity prevail at the polls all across Nigeria,” Lado said.

Over half of death row inmates in sub-Sahara Africa are in Nigeria —Report

More than half of the almost 6,000 death-row inmates in sub-Sahara Africa are in Nigeria, Amnesty International said in its annual review of the global death penalty.

Prison facilities across sub-Saharan Africa are housing at least 5841 death-row inmates. And, of the total number of death row inmates as of December 2021, about 3036, which represents over 52 per cent, were in Nigeria.

Kenya is behind Nigeria with 601 inmates on death row. This was followed by Tanzania with 480 sentenced to death. South Sudan housed 334 inmates. Zambia, the landlocked South African country, had 257. Cameroon had 250, Mauritania 183, Ghana 165, and Uganda 135.

FG charges Osinachi’s husband with homicide

The Federal Government has filed 23-count charges against Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late popular gospel artist, Osinachi, who died on April 8 after he allegedly assaulted her.

He was charged under sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The defendant was charged with culpable homicide contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code which is punishable with death.

The case with charge number, CR/199/2022, was filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on May 20, 2022, by the Head, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice, Yewande Gbola-Awopetun.