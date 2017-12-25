Here’s what your favourite celebrities are up to this Christmas

It’s Christmas and while we go about the festivities, we secretly look out for our favourite celebrities and their own plans for the Christmas Day celebration. From Christmas cards to family pictures to giant trees, here’s a quick look into what these Nigerian celebrities are up to this Christmas (story will be updated as the day goes on).

Ufuoma McDermott

The Nollywood actress shares a Christmas card with her beautiful family.

Lami Phillips

We’re not exactly sure what the singer is doing with this Snapchat filter but it’s pretty exciting.

OAP Lolo1

Giant Christmas trees? Yes, we love those too.

Kate Henshaw

The actress uses the opportunity to thank all her fans and friends for th.eir support through 2017

Laura Ikeji

It’s Merry Christmas from the Kanus.

Lilian Esoro

The actress poses all smiles with her son atop balloons.

Ruth Kadiri

A Christmas proposal and some…

D’Banj

The kokomaster shares a very fancy Christmas card. Seems 2018 will be a lot lit.

🎄Merry Christmas🎄 A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:06am PST

Peter Okoye

Former Psquare member, Peter ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye shows off his beautiful family as they pose next to a Christmas tree in their home. The twins have all our attention.

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁❤️ #firedepartment A post shared by King Rudy (@rudeboypsquare) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:11am PST