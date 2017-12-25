Here’s what your favourite celebrities are up to this Christmas

It’s Christmas and while we go about the festivities, we secretly look out for our favourite celebrities and their own plans for the Christmas Day celebration. From Christmas cards to family pictures to giant trees, here’s a quick look into what these Nigerian celebrities are up to this Christmas (story will be updated as the day goes on).
Ufuoma McDermott
The Nollywood actress shares a Christmas card with her beautiful family.
Lami Phillips
We’re not exactly sure what the singer is doing with this Snapchat filter but it’s pretty exciting.
OAP Lolo1
Giant Christmas trees? Yes, we love those too.
Am thankful for all 2017 has been for me it started great then major turbulence hit I lost valuable relationships I made radical changes I was betrayed I was hurt I was broke I cried There were times i thought ill not survive But here i am standing strong despite it all Lord i appreciate the lessons Lord am thankful for your love that you've shown me through it all Merry Christmas to everyone Outfit & accessories: @ebonimode_ Make up : @beautywise Hair:@hairbysleame Hairpiece:@zofacreativehub Shoes:@mona_matthewsshoes Photograph: @sojioni Location: @proteahotelikeja
Kate Henshaw
The actress uses the opportunity to thank all her fans and friends for th.eir support through 2017
From my heart to yours… Some may not find a reason to say the words but we must keep hope alive. Let no one or situation steal your joy or happiness. Tomorrow will bring better for you and I…. Thank you for all the likes, comments, support and love throughout the year.. I truly appreciate it all…🤗🤗 You all rock!!!! May the goodness and mercy of God remain with you all through this season and for a lifetime… 🎄🎄🎄🎈🎈🎈💗💗💗💗💗
Laura Ikeji
It’s Merry Christmas from the Kanus.
Lilian Esoro
The actress poses all smiles with her son atop balloons.
Ruth Kadiri
A Christmas proposal and some…
D’Banj
The kokomaster shares a very fancy Christmas card. Seems 2018 will be a lot lit.
Peter Okoye
Former Psquare member, Peter ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye shows off his beautiful family as they pose next to a Christmas tree in their home. The twins have all our attention.
