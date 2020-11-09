Here’s how ‘Made in Lagos’ album has fared since its release

It is barely two weeks since Ayodeji Balogun, the famous Wizkid, dropped ‘Made in Lagos,’ his fourth studio album. To say that it was all frenzy when the much anticipated album was made available would be an understatement. Social media trends and discourses were disrupted during the first days of the album release and reviews duly rented the media space.

It was also interesting to see perhaps the biggest rival groups in the music space – Davido stans vs Wizkid FC – resume hostilities. It was an opportunity for the Davido stans to drag their counterparts for what they felt would not surpass Davido’s most recent album, ‘A Good Time.’ Some went as far as suggesting that Wizkid was only clearing the path for the release of Davido’s album which would come in a few days’ time.

Whatever the opinion is about the album – great, good, fair or manageable, it is debatable. But facts are not. And the 14-track project has racked up some achievements in less than a fortnight since it’s been gracing playlists.

To start, the album has racked up more than 100 million streams on all digital platforms in just nine days after its official release. It also reportedly climaxed on number 11 on the UK album charts and number 3 on US iTunes.

