Hillary Clinton hits the road to share her campaign memories

by Adedotun Michael

Hillary Clinton is taking to the road to project her new book. The book tour includes notable locations she’s been accused of neglecting during her presidential campaign, CNN reports.

The initial stops on the former Democrats Presidential candidate’s book tour, dubbed “Hillary Clinton Live” were released yesterday. The tour which will kick off on September 18 includes Washington DC, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Milwaukee, and Wisconsin.

The Democratic party candidate never made any visits to Wisconsin during the electioneering campaign and only showed up in Michigan at the twilight of the election.

The former Secretary of State will stage the Milwaukee event exactly one year and one day after her 2016 Presidential election defeat.

Excerpts from the book, titled What Happened, described as her “most personal memoir yet” reads, “In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down”.

Clinton would also be traveling to Fort Lauderdale and Philadelphia, both in states Florida and Pennsylvania respectively. The visit to the states would certain erupt mixed feelings owing to her loss despite frequent campaign in the states. Also included in her tour are Seattle, Boston and Atlanta, among others.