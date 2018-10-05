‘Hustle’ on Africa Magic will return for a third season with Seun Ajayi and BBN star Tobi Bakre

The first season of the Africa Magic dramedy Hustle premiered in 2016, and introduced us to a world of characters navigating through Lagos and trying to make it. The series stars one of the industry’s underrated actors Seun Ajayi, who can now boast of the show in his television portfolio. Ajayi plays lead character Dapo Olanipekun who, in the first season, moved to Jos from Lagos in search of opportunities. Importantly, though, he wishes to step out from the shadow of his elder brother for whom his parents love more because of his success.

The theme of hustling until you make it is what makes Hustle so resonant, aided by the perspectives of other characters like Acid, Mr Benson, Mama Sekinat, Rasak, Uzo and Cindy with the unmistakable British accent. “The show which continues to be a favourite for comedy lovers is back with some new faces and more interesting hustle adventures in the city of Lagos,” a media representative of Africa Magic said in a statement.

On new faces, Big Brother Naija alum Tobi Bakre makes his acting debut on the show and while his character profile has been kept as a secret, others cast members like Sola Sobowale, Maurice Sam, Uzor Osimkpa will be reprising their roles. The new season premieres on Monday, October 8 on Africa Magic at 6:30pm.