I didn’t admit registering for PVC twice – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has denied reports that he admitted to registering for Permanent Voters Card twice.

The Independent National Electoral Commission​, INEC,​ had accused the governor of registering twice ​in violation of the law.

On Sunday, Bello, through Fanwo Kingsley, his Media Director, said his attention “has been drawn to an unsolicited and derogatory publication allegedly circulated by one Safiya Musa to the effect that the Executive Governor of Kogi State has admitted committing double PVC registration”.

“Safiya Musa is not a spokesperson to the Governor, not an appointee of the New Direction Government, not a friend of the Governor and therefore lacks any locus standi to speak for or on behalf of the Governor.

“We therefore urge the public to disregard any message which emanates from her on any issue which has to do with the government and office of the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has not made any personal statement regarding the INEC claim of double registration and it is therefore obnoxious and criminal of anyone to purport and disseminate information on it”.